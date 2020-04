1 Million Masks Headed To Miami-Dade Instead Given To Federdal Government Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:46s - Published 5 days ago 1 Million Masks Headed To Miami-Dade Instead Given To Federdal Government According to a CBS4 source, the Federal Government, under powers granted to them under the Defense Production Act, took the masks to be allocated based on national priorities.

