Family, coworkers hold vigil for nurse who died from COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:34s - Published
HAVE DIED.ONE OF THOSE VICTIMSOF THIS DEADLY VIRUS ISCELIA YAP-BANAGO.THE REGISTERED NURSEAT RESEARCH MEDICALCENTER LOST HER BATTLEWITH THE COVID-19.TONIGHT - A VIGIL WASHELD IN HONOR OF HERLIFE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ HAS MORE ONHOW FRIENDS AND LOVEDONES WILL REMEMBERHER.CELIA YAP-BANAGO TOOKCARE OF COVID-19PATIENTS ON THE FOURTHFLOOR OF RESEARCHMEDICAL CENTER BEFORESHE GOT SICK.HER FAMILY SAYS THOUGHQUARANTINED FORALMOST A MONTH--SHE LOST HER BATTLEAGAINST THE DISEASETHIS WEEK.THE NURSES UNION ISCONCERNED THEHOSPITAL DID NOTENOUGH TO PROTECTHER.Charlene Carter/Celia'sco-workerWe are truly devastated forher loss and I just wish thingswould have went a lotdifferentlyRaw EMOTION OUTSIDERESEARCH MEDICALCENTER THURSDAYNIGHT...during a candlelight vigil FORREGISTERED NURSE CELIAYAP-BANAGO.Charlene Carter/Celia'sco-workerShe was just a staple on ourunit and we'd love to see herand we hoped that she wouldbe coming back but she didn'tmake itLOVED ONES AND NURSESUNITING TO HONOR THE69-YEAR-OLD WIFE ANDMOTHER OF TWO.SHE WAS SET TO RETIRENEXT WEEK AFTER 40YEARS OF SERVICE.Jhulan Banago/Celia's SonYou're either really not smartto be in this field for 40 yearsor you are so compassionateand selfless that you werededicate your entire life tohelping othersAS THEY GRIEVE THENURSES UNION and co-workers SAYS YAP-BANAGOWAS ONE OF THE NURSESWHO RAISED CONCERNSOVER PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.Leo Fuller/Celia's co-worker"Celia didn't have to die if shehad the proper PPE so fromnow on we nurses should befighting for the proper ppe sonone of us will also die"THE HOSPITAL ISREFUTING THOSE CLAIMS.IN A STATEMENT, ASPOKESPERSON FORRESEARCH MEDICALCENTER SAID IN PART:"WE ARE DEEPLYDISAPPOINTED THAT WHILEWE CONTINUE TO MOURNOUR DEAR COLLEAGUEAND FRIEND, CELIA, THEUNION IS SEEKING TOEXPLOIT CELIA'S DEATH ASAN OPPORTUNITY TOCRITICIZE THE HOSPITALFOR A GLOBAL P-P-ESHORTAGE.

NOT ONLY ISTHIS SIMPLY NOT THECASE, BUT THECHALLENGES THEPANDEMIC HAS CREATEDFOR HOSPITALS ARE WELLUNDERSTOOD"During the vigil theyrecognized the other nurseswho've lost their lives due toCOVID-19Jhulan Banago/Celia's SonAs a nurse I know she was ahero to others and the storiesand the outpouring of love Iknow for a fact I know for afact that she is a hero not justto us if you guys want to callher your hero I am totally OKwith thatIN KANSAS CITY.

ANDRESGUTIERREZ.

41 ACTION




