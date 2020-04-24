Police complaint against Kangana over her video supporting sister Rangoli Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 hours ago Police complaint against Kangana over her video supporting sister Rangoli A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to people of a particular community as "terrorist" and coming out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account recently got suspended for alleged hate speech. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rezaul haque RT @PTI_News: Police complaint filed in Mumbai against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly promoting enmity between different grou… 44 seconds ago RUNWAY PAKISTAN A police complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for hate speech and supporting her sister's call for killi… https://t.co/0ywJvxJyGG 2 minutes ago Abd RT @EconomicTimes: Hate speech row: Police complaint against Kangana over her video supporting sister Rangoli Download the ET App: https://… 3 minutes ago Maqdoomsharif Maqdoomsharif RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Police complaint against #KanganaRanaut over controversial remark in video supporting sister #RangoliChandel https://t… 3 minutes ago Sekhar RT @EconomicTimes: A complaint has been filed with police against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to members of a pa… 5 minutes ago Economic Times A complaint has been filed with police against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to members of… https://t.co/EtWGk7BCHc 6 minutes ago