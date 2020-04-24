Police complaint against Kangana over her video supporting sister Rangoli

Global  

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:53s - Published
A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to people of a particular community as "terrorist" and coming out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account recently got suspended for alleged hate speech.

