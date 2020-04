British dads' lockdown solutions for swimmer children Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published 3 days ago British dads' lockdown solutions for swimmer children Two British dads found a solution to their daughters being stuck at home and complaining they cannot swim anymore - tethering them in their family paddling pools. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend British dads' lockdown solutions for swimmer children Lockdown solution for swimmers Two British dads tether their children in the family paddling pool Location: Bournemouth, England Courtesy: Twitter/ @kevin_flint Kevin Flint tied a dog lead around his daughter's waist Courtesy: Twitter/@baronew80 While James Newman-Baronius Location: Leighton Buzzard, England used a swimming resistance belt to keep his daughter in one place





