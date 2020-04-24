Cape Coral restaurant holding barbecues to benefit hospitality workers without jobs

AND A PART OF THEIR T-SHIRTSALES WILL GO TO THCOOPERATIVE, AS WELL.THIS MORNING’S "WE’RE OPEN"STORY, IS ABOUT A BUSINESSTHAT’S ADAPTED TO SURVIVE THISPANDEMIC, AND IS NOW PAYING ITFORWARD TO OTHERS IN THE SERVICEINDUSTRY, WHO ARE WITHOUT JOBSRIGHT NOW.

A SOUTH CAPERESTAURANT IS HOLDING WEEKENDBARBECUES, TO RAISE MONEY FSTAFF AT OTHER BARS IN THEAREA... TO PROVE THEY’RE ALL INTHIS TOGETHER.ON A TYPICAL NIGHT AT NEVERMINDBAR & AWESOME EATERY -BARTENDERS ARE BEHIND THECOUNTER SERVING UP DRINKS...[Duration:0:03] <NATSAND THE OWNER AND HEAD COOK,SHANNON YATES, IS GETTING READYFOR A BUSY NIGHT IN THE KITCHEN.NATSBUT NOW THE INSIDE IS EMPTY ANDCLOSED, AND THEY’RE ONLY DOINGTAKEOUT.BUT HE SAYS BETWEEN THERESTAURANT ITSELF, AND THEIRMASSIVE FOOD TRUCK --SHANNON YATES"every day we’vegot two different venues thatare doing lunch and dinner untilabout 8 o’clock" 5 secTHEY’RE SURVIVING DURING THISTOUGH TIME FOR SO MANY PEOPLE INTHE SERVICE INDUSTRY.

PEOPLELIKE BAILEY ALLEN.LISA/BAILEY "you are without ajob right now?" "yeah..." 2 secBAILEY HAS BEEN A BARTENDER ATRACK’EM SPIRITS & TIMES IN SOUTHCAPE CORAL FOR 5 YEARS, BUT HASBEEN OUT OF A JOB SINCE THE BARWAS FORCED TO CLOSE.BAILEY ALLEN "Where do we gofrom there?

How long is thisgoing to be?

It’s definitelybeen quite the time trying tofigure out what to do and savingmoney" 9 secondsSHANNON YATES "i’ve been hearingthese horror stories about thesekids that are racking up oncouches and not working becausethe bars can’t be open rightnow" 7 secSO SHANNON SAYS HE AND HIS STAFFWANTED TO HELP THESE WORKERS, ASOME OF THE BARS IN SOUTH CAPSHANNON YATES "our homegrownbars here in the back area"2 secON SUNDAYS FROM 2-TO-5, HE’SHOLDING BACKYARD BARBECUESOUTSIDE NEVERMIND... WITH ALL OFTHE MONEY MADE, GOING TO STAFFAT *OTHER BARS, WHO ARE OUT OFWORKSHANNON YATES "the kitchen staffis very strong and there’senough juice in the tank herewith these guys and they saidlet’s get after these other guysthat unfortunately can’t workright now.

I’ve known a lot ofthem for a long time, and thesebars are a staple of downtownhere" 13 secSHANNON YATES "getting up onSunday morning for somethinlike this, it feels good" 3 SECTHEY SELL THESE 15-DOLLBARBECUE BOXES -- YOUR CHOICE OFBEEF, PORK, CHICKEN, AND ALLLLLTHE GOOD STUFFTHIS PAST WEEKEND, ALL THE MONEYMADE AT NEVERMIND’S BARBECUEWENT THE STAFF AT THE DEK.SHANNON YATES "we handed itright over to those guys.

Itdidn’t stay with us" 3 secHE SAYS THEY WERE PREPARED TOSELL 300 BOXES.SHANNON YATES "That was over 100something pounds of meat.

We ranout, we ran back to the store asfast as we could to cook more,so we ended up doing over 500boxes of barbecue" 11 secTHE MONEY MADE *THIS SUNDAY, ISGOING TO THE STAFF AT RACK’EM,WHERE BAILEY WORKS.BAILEY ALLEN "for someone tothink about doing that out oftheir time and their money andhelp out the rest of us, it’s areally great community thing" 7secBAILEY ALLEN "it’s at a timewhere I’m sure any little bithelps" " oh definitely, I knowit’s been so difficult, and I’vegot it a lot easier than therest of my coworkers do, andthat’s who I hope to see benefitfrom this the most" 12 sec"It doesn’t matter how much itis, it matters that the peopleare coming out and helping us.Even if it’s $10 in your pocketthat still means that somebodyis there to care about you guysand really supported it" 10 secSHANNON SAYS THEY’RE READY TOCOOK UP SOME SERIOUS BARBECUETHIS SUNDAY, FOR THE STAFF ATRACK’EMS, AND BAILEY AND HERCOWORKERS SAY THEY’LL BE THERETO PITCH ITHEN NEXT WEEKEND, THE BARBECUEWILL BENEFIT THE WORKERSRUSTY’S RAW BAR AND GRILL.HE SAYS THEY’LL CONTINUE TO HOLDTHESE BARBECUES AS LONG AS THESEBARS ARE SHUT DOWN -- ANDREMINDS YOU -- THESE ARE N