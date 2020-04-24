Global  

China's retail investor army got burned by the shock oil collapse

CHINA - Bank of China (BoC), one of the providers of retail-grade investment products tracking U.S. oil futures prices, was forced to settle its crude oil "bao" product at minus $37.63 a barrel following the market collapse, leading investors to cry foul.

I'm the sales department, I'm a member of the Bank of China, let's make a registrationThe eldest sister lost hundreds of dollars, which is almost ten millionThe eldest sister is in a bad state, the principal is lost, and she owes five millionA total of 10 million owed to the bank, there is no way to afford itYour Bank of China is so deceptive, it did n’t tell us that futures are so dangerousChina does not allow futures speculation, they are illegalYou guys come in with me one by one, and each one comes apart, we can't meet togetherI have three financial planners, one financial planner sees a clientWe just register your request and do it quicklyMy thought is that you come to us, don't worry, believe usWe don't have to force anyone to jump off the building now.There was already a divorce yesterday, one wife was gone, and the wife was separatedWhy are you anxious, why are you not here now?We owe 10 million, how can we pay back




