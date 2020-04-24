Global  

Reuniting with mom, through a plastic screen

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Cecile Oury could not embrace her mother, an 89-year-old resident of a French nursing home, and they were divided by a transparent plastic screen, but they were at least together for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

It’s not quite a hug, but at the moment it’s the next best thing.

Cecile Oury has been reunited with her 89-year-old mother Marie-Louise who lives in a French nursing home, after the French government relaxed restrictions on visits earlier this week.

Albeit divided by a plastic screen, it’s the first time they’ve been together since the world went into lockdown.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) DAUGHTER OF LES FIGUIERS CARE HOME RESIDENT MARIE-LOUISE OURY, CECILE OURY, SAYING: "It's great, it's brilliant, it's necessary.

Right, Mom?

Especially since she was sick at one time, and we were really scared that her condition would worsen, that she would suffer from loneliness, and so we called her even more.

She got better, as you can see here, but Mom loved her social life outside the nursing home, too." Figures released on Thursday (April 23) showed that 8,309 people died from coronavirus-related illnesses in French nursing homes, making up 60% of France's total death toll.

But healthcare professionals, like the head of Les Figuiers nursing home, Paul Bensadoun, say isolating vulnerable elderly people from their families is a major risk to their mental health.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) HEAD OF FIRM THAT OWNS LES FIGUIERS AND OTHER NURSING HOMES, PAUL BENSADOUN, SAYING: "Honestly, it's very good news for our residents and especially for our families, as it's been more than a month since these people have seen their loved ones, and in terms of maintaining social connections, it's clearly necessary for us to take these measures." There’s still a way to go, though.

Relatives aren’t allowed to actually enter the building.

They must make an appointment, and cannot stay for longer than 30 minutes.

But for some residents like Marie-Louise, it’s the little boost they needed.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) 89-YEAR-OLD RESIDENT OF LES FIGUIERS NURSING HOME, MARIE-LOUISE OURY, SAYING: "All's well, all's well.

It's true, I don't have problems, I'm in good health."




