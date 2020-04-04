German youth jazz-up social distancing for climate demo

Young German climate-strikers on Friday (April 24) got creative with their social distancing, set up hundreds of cardboard cutouts to represent protesters taking part in the Fridays for Future demonstration.

In March, Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, the movement has continued online.

The movement has attracted large crowds protesting against climate change in Germany, with thousands of students in the port city of Hamburg marching out of school to join Thunberg in protest last year.

The protests were launched in August 2018 when Thunberg began protesting outside the Swedish parliament on school days.