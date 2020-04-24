Getting to know you: life with 10 kids under lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
A family in Hungary with 10 children explain how they're coping with the schools being closed and the country under lockdown.

Edward Baran reports.

0
However your life in lockdown is going, spare a thought for the Joob family from Hungary.

They have ten children at home, with an 11th on the way.

Now schools are closed, looking after them has become a full-time job in itself.

The father is Hungarian ex-world champion canoeist Marton Joob.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FATHER MARTON JOOB SAYING: "Our life has changed a lot, as the younger ones were in nursery or school before, now everyone is at home, so we have 10 kids here all day and keeping them occupied is no small task." Marton and his wife Dora get by with two fridges and a freezer and use a 17-seater bus to transport the family around their home city.

But the biggest challenge has been homeschooling.

Six of the children - who range in age from 15 years to just four months -- have been studying at home for weeks.

With six girls and four boys, and a fifth boy to be born soon, the couple plans to keep growing the family.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hungarian) FATHER OF TEN, MARTON JOOB, SAYING: "I think we would not stop here.

If God gives us more children, then we would like to have one or two more.

" The Joobs say the lockdown has taught their kids to be more self-reliant.

And helped bring the family closer together.




