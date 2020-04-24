Global  

Creative New Zealand dad takes his daughter to 'zoo' he built during COVID-19 lockdown

This father from Tauranga built his daughter a zoo where the rest of the family dressed up as lions, monkeys and even a unicorn.

Nathan first takes four-year-old Maizie to the "lion and tiger enclosure" where they feed the "big cats" some meat.

The duo then walk through the bird observatory where they see all kinds of species before spotting a giraffe through the trees.

Nathan told Newsflare: "I set up a zoo in the backyard that consisted of a lion's den, bird observatory, giraffe enclosure, gorilla enclosure, kangaroo and wallabies enclosure and the big finale is a unicorn encounter.

A fantastic journey the kids thoroughly enjoyed doing!" This video was filmed on April 24.

