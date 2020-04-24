Atlanta Mayor Tells Residents To Stay Home Despite Reopening

According to Business Insider, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to reopen some of the state's businesses on April 27, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms strongly encouraged her constituents to "Stay home.

Listen to the scientists." Kemp announced that the state's shelter-in-place order would end on April 27, less than three weeks after it started with a plan to reopen gyms, nail salons, and bowling alleys.