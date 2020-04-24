Global  

What you need to know: April 24

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, April 24.

Tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

This morning another deadly milestone in the coronavirus pandemic... nearly 50 thousand deaths across the united states.

This --as confirmed cases across the us..

And even here in the northstate are on the rise..

### happening today, president trump is set to sign a bill containing 484 billion for small businesses and hospitals..

-absent- from the rescue package... -relief for state and local governments..... republican leader mitch mcconnell..

Indicating that's not coming anytime soon..

He is suggesting individual states seek bankruptcy protection... developing news this morning... redding police are investigating what they call a suspicious death..

Police say officers found 2 dead men inside of a home at the 2500 block of bunker street thursday night..

Police say at this time there is no known threat to the public and are asking anyone with information to call them..

We are continuing our coverage of the red fire which cal fire crews are fighting west of red bluff.

The fire is 26 acres and is 40% contained.

Forward progress has been stopped.

The fire started about 3:30 close to a mile off the road... near the intersection of red bank and colyer springs roads.

We will continue to update you as we learn new information on this fire.

What will the costs of the coronavirus ultimately be for our state?

A lot!!!

The league of california cities says our state's 482 cities will collectively los* 6.7 billion dollars over tje next two years!

That... from employee layoffs, lost revenue from sales tax and in some cases... cuts in basic services.

For instance... a grass valley councilwoman says the city will likely have to cit public safety spending if coronavirus restrictions continue much longer.### there are also a host of new executive orders in place for california aimed at protecting consumers.

Governor gavin newsom announced several new orders thursday..

Including help for people in debt, relief for students, and a 60 day extensions for certain fees at the dmv... action news now would also like




