India's coronavirus rickshaw spreads hygiene awareness

A local artist in the city of Chennai in southern India has converted a rickshaw into a creation resembling the novel coronavirus using mostly recycled trash.

The coronavirus rickshaw Location: Chennai, India A local artist converted the vehicle using mostly recycled trash including 165 plastic bottles The rickshaw drove around the city and blasted announcements to spread hygiene awareness




