India's coronavirus rickshaw spreads hygiene awareness Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published now India's coronavirus rickshaw spreads hygiene awareness A local artist in the city of Chennai in southern India has converted a rickshaw into a creation resembling the novel coronavirus using mostly recycled trash. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend India's coronavirus rickshaw spreads hygiene awareness The coronavirus rickshaw Location: Chennai, India A local artist converted the vehicle using mostly recycled trash including 165 plastic bottles The rickshaw drove around the city and blasted announcements to spread hygiene awareness





You Might Like

Tweets about this