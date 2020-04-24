Does Deep Breathing Help COVID-19 Patients?

Global  

Chris Cuomo has fought the novel coronavirus and is sharing his experience.

The CNN news anchor described having a relentless fever and difficulty breathing.

A lung doctor told him he needed to “fight” back by stretching his torso and doing deep breathing exercises.

According to HuffPost, Cuomo said he began to incorporate the changes into his treatment routine.

Doctors say it can help increase the amount of air in the lngs and keep air sacs in the kings open.

