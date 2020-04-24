Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Around the World in 90 Seconds: Ramadan Begins, Theater Makes Masks

Around the World in 90 Seconds: Ramadan Begins, Theater Makes Masks

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds: Ramadan Begins, Theater Makes Masks

Around the World in 90 Seconds: Ramadan Begins, Theater Makes Masks

Muslims around the world mark a Ramadan like no other and an Argentinian theater has hung up its costumes to focus on making masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here are your coronavirus headlines from around the world.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Syed_A_H_Shah

Syed Aamir Hussain Shah Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims in the PAKISTAN and around the world. 4 Weeks of Mercy 30 Days of Worship 720 Hours… https://t.co/69FxzGkc74 3 hours ago

KurdishProject

The Kurdish Project RT @hevalkellimd: Salam everyone, 60 seconds about #Ramadan For the next 30 days, Muslims around the world will abstain from eating and d… 5 hours ago

hevalkellimd

Heval Kelli Salam everyone, 60 seconds about #Ramadan For the next 30 days, Muslims around the world will abstain from eating… https://t.co/52bq50U5FQ 5 hours ago

mohamadfadzlan

محمد فظلان RT @solehahMM: Ramadan Kareem to my family and all Muslim friends around the world! Four weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of s… 14 hours ago

MaxamedMirimiri

maxamed Ramadan Kareem . 4 Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2… https://t.co/231P2ia8vB 23 hours ago

solehahMM

solehahmardhiyah Ramadan Kareem to my family and all Muslim friends around the world! Four weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 h… https://t.co/1MsdskjevP 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.