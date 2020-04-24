Global  

Self-employed Indiana residents can now file for unemployment

Self-employed Indiana residents can now file for unemployment
Self-employed Indiana residents can now file for unemployment
Self-employed Indiana residents can now file for unemployment

"self-employed hoosiers"..

Can now file "for unemployment benefits".

"the indiana department of workforce development"..

Launched "a program today" to accept these claims. this is through "the cares act pandemic unemployment assistance".

It created "temporary federal unemployment insurance" for individuals who are "not" otherwise eligible.

That includes..

"people who are self-employed" or, "independent contractors".

"indiana's department of workforce development says"..

"individuals" should start by going through the traditional application for filing.

/////// /////// "if they are then deemed to be ineligible, they will get a link to apply for the pandemic unemployment assistance.

It will look native to our app, there's a little bit different things going on behind the scenes, but they won't have to leave our application or go to a different site in order to that."

/////// "the claims" will take at least "21"-days to administer.

So..

"the 1st payments" will "not"




