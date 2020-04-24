Global  

Facebook Launches Zoom Rival Called 'Messenger Rooms'

Facebook Launches Zoom Rival Called 'Messenger Rooms' According to CNBC, up to 50 people can join in on a group call with the free feature.

A Facebook spokesperson says the 50-person limit is not available right away.

There will be a smaller number allowed for calls and it will gradually grow to 50.

By contrast, Zoom's video chat limit is 100 people.

Zoom has a time constraint of 40 minutes, whereas Facebook's Messenger Rooms has no time constraint.

Following Facebook's reveal, CNBC adds that Zoom's shares fell five percent.

Besides Messenger Rooms, Facebook is installing video calls for its dating service.

The company is also upgrading the number ceiling of WhatsApp video calls to eight people.

On Instagram, Facebook now lets you put livestreams on IGTV.

Messenger VP Stan Chudnovsky, via blog

