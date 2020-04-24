Violating Safer at Home orders: What you have to be doing to be fined Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:31s - Published now Violating Safer at Home orders: What you have to be doing to be fined 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Violating Safer at Home orders: What you have to be doing to be fined MINUTE.BUT FIRST ... ALSOSTARTING TODAY, ANEW ORDINANCEWENT INTO EFFECT INGREEN BAY...GIVINGLOCAL POLICE THEABILITY TO FINESOMEONE DIRECTLYFOR VIOLATING THESAFER AT HOMEORDER.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE TELLS USWHAT YOU'D HAVE TOBE DOING TO BECHARGED.SINCE THE FIRSTSAFER AT HOMEORDER WENT INTOEFFECT INMARCH...LAWENFORCEMENT HAVEBEEN ABLE TO FINEPEOPLE FOR NOTFOLLOWING THEGOVERNOR'S ORDER.BUT BEGINNINGTODAY, GREEN BAYPOLICE CAN NOWFINE YOU 376-DOLLARS ON THESPOT INSTEAD OFHAVING TO WAIT.HERE IS WHAT THISMEANS...YOU WILLNOT BE FINED FORWALKING YOURDOG...HOWEVER IFYOU'RE WALKINGYOUR DOG IN AN AREATHAT'S SUPPOSED TOBE CLOSED ANDPOLICE ASK YOU TOSTOP DOING THATAND YOUDONT....THEN YOUCOULD BE FINED....1.49 we don't want to giveout these citations, butsometimes when theofficers have toinvestigate these calls andsomeone continuallyviolates the order,compliance is notachieved and theireducation effort has failed,kind of forces the officershand and they got to dosomething.THE GREEN BAYPOLICE DEPARTMENTSAYS THEY'VERESPONDED TOHUNDREDS OFCOMPLAINTS FORBUSINESSES ANDPEOPLE. NOTING,THAT OUT OF ALL OFTHE CALLS THEY'VERECEIVED, THERE'SONLY BEEN 3- TIMESWHERE AN OFFICERHAD TO MAKE AREFERAL TO THE D-A-.3.16 we want people toknow they can go for awalk they can walk bysomebody, it's really theblatant violations wherepeople are knowinglydoing what they're doingand probably havingknowledge that this is inviolation of the order andthey continue to make thatsame violationA FEW OF THEVIOLATIONS INCLUDEPEOPLE GATHERINGIN LARGEGROUPS...HANGINGOUT IN AREAS THATARE CONSIDEREDCLOSED...ORSOMEONE OPERATINGA BUSINESS THAT ISNONESSENTIAL.1.23 its important for thecommunity to know that ifthe officers show up andthey educate you on theorder and you givecompliance, no one isgetting citations.THE DEPARTMENTADDS, EDUCATION ISTHEIR MAINGOAL...AND ITS ONLYIF SOMEONE WILL NOTCOMPLY WITH THEORDER, THEY'LL BEFORCED TO WRITE A376- DOLLAR FINE.IN THE NEWSROOM,ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26ANYONE ACROSSTHE STATE OFWISCONSIN CAN BETICKETED FORVIOLATING THE"SAFER AT HOMEORDER"....BUT ITS UP TO EACHCITY OR TOWNWHETHER THEYENFORCE THISSPECIFIC ORDINANCE.CHARGES THROUGHTHIS ORDINANCEWOULD GO THROUGHMUNICIPAL COURTRATHER THANCRIMINAL.TO READ MOREABOUT IT, HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE, N-B-C26- DOT COM.THE GOVERNOR'SSTAY AT HOME ORDERNOW ALLOWS NON-





