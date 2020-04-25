Lockdown tips from the stars

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MODEL NAOMI CAMPBELL SAYING: "Get up, pray.

Make my bed, shower.

Fitness clothes, lay out my fitness stuff, my weights, my ropes, my mats." (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR GEORGE MACKAY SAYING: "Like, it's kind of - just trying to do the best with suddenly being given all this time, which is yours to do with what you will." Wondering how your lockdown lifestyle measures up?

Here's what some big stars are up to while staying inside.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOURNALIST GAYLE KING SAYING: "I have to get in, to be honest with you, I have to get in a groove." (SOUNDBITE) (English) RAPPER ICE T SAYING: "I'm a hustler so if I don't hustle every day, I get physically sick." Naomi Campbell started a web series and keeps a structured schedule.

(white flash) After workout, shower, and then I sit in my dining table and I do 'No Filter.'

When I'm not doing 'No Filter,' housework, cleaning, cooking, maintaining my home, getting to know my home, that I treated like a hotel, basically because I'm never here.

So that's been really great to connect with my home." Jon Bon Jovi has been catching up on an old to-do list.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER, JON BON JOVI, SAYING: "You know, you get to know yourself pretty well.

You know, you catch up on all those things like cleaning your closet and reading a book.

But you know, like everyone else you try and do the right thing." Singer Kelly Rowland has been cherishing time with family.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER KELLY ROWLAND SAYING: "Trying to bake.

I have been with my son a lot.

We have bonded, bonded in such a way where I just feel like this was time for me with him and my husband, for us to just have this time together to just see each other." Others have been expressing themselves in the kitchen.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, KEVIN BACON SAYING: "Well, you know, we love to cook.

So we've been cooking a lot and we like the challenge of trying to figure out what's just in, what's lying around the pantry and make something good from it." (SOUNDBITE) (English) MUSICIAN SHAGGY SAYING: "I ended up just starting to cook, and then after you start cooking, you start to get creative once you start remembering how to do it, and like "maybe I add this and maybe I add that" and then you say you're cooking for one person but really it's not, and then you make these portions really big and you have to eat it because you made it and after a while you just start getting fat, so it's this whole process that's going through, that you be like, "aw man, really?" So it hasn't been bad you know, it's me just doing whatever I can.'' And the important message?

No matter what the day holds, celebrities are remembering to be kind to themselves.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MODEL NAOMI CAMPBELL SAYING: "I treat myself, I either have some cookies, gluten free cookies.

Or I've got a whole stash of English chocolate meaning Flakes, caramels, Twix, Galaxy Bars, Dairy Milk Chocolate.

So that's my little treat at night."