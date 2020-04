Non-essential businesses open for curbside pickups Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:08s - Published now Non-essential businesses open for curbside pickups 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Non-essential businesses open for curbside pickups BUSINESSES TO RUNCURBSIDE PICK-UP.NBC26'S ERIC CRESTHAS THE STORY OFTWO GREEN BAY AREABUSINESSES.AT PREPLAYED INASHWAUBENON THEYHAVE COUNTLESSITEMS TO HELP YOUPASS THE TIME...DURING THIS SAFERAT HOME ORDER."GOOD AFTERNOONPREPLAYED... IBELIEVE IT'S AROUND25 TO 35 DOLLARS."THE ONLY CHALLENGEIS... KNOWING WHATYOU WANT.. WITHOUTGOING INTO THESTORE."WE'RE DOINGCURBSIDE ANDSELLING BYAPPOINTMENT."PAUL HACKEL OWNSTHIS SHOP..."WE BUY AND SELLUSED MOVIES MUSICAND VIDEO GAMES."AND SAYSCUSTOMERS ARESTARTING TO CALL INTHEIR ORDERS... FORITEMS... THAT CANHELP FAMILIES... WHOARE RUNNING OUT OFTHINGS TO DO."EVERYTHING WESELL IS FOR YOU ATHOME TO ENTERTAINYOU."THESE ARE THEPIECES OFENTERTAINMENT...THAT PAUL SAYS...MANY ARE JUSTGOING WITHOUTRIGHT NOW."THE VIDEO GAMESYSTEMS, THECHILDRENS DVD'S,THINGS THAT YOUAREN'T ABLE TOSTREAM AT THECURRENT TIME WEMAY HAVE."BUT FOR THOSE NOTRUNNING INTO THEPROBLEM... OFSTAYINGENTERTAINED... WELLTHE PLANT PEOPLE INGREEN BAY AREREADY TO BRIGHTENYOUR QUARANTINEDDAYS UP AS WELL..."THE SUNS OUT,SPRINGS HERE ANDPEOPLE WANT TOFEEL GOOD IN THEIRHOMES CAUSE THEYHAVE TO STAY INTHEIR HOMES."TODAY MARKS THEIRFIRST DAY OFCURBSIDE PICKUPTOO... ANOPPORTUNITY FORCUSTOMERS TOCHECK OUT THEIRPRODUCTS ONLINE...OR THROUGH AWINDOW... AND INTURN ADD COLOR TOTHEIR HOME..."I HAD A GENTLEMANLOOKING THROUGHTHE WINDOW AND HECALLED IN MADE APURCHASE AND IGAVE IT TO HIMOUTSIDE THE DOOR."AND WHILE MANYSHOPPERS MAYSTRUGGLE WITH THISTEMPORARYREALITY... OFKNOWING THEY WANTTO SHOP... BUT NOTKNOWING EXACTLYWHAT THEY WANT."IT'S A LITTLECHALLENGING ATTIMES.""WE HAVE TO PUT ALOT OF WORK ANDEFFORT INTO EACHSALE."SHOPS LIKE THESEARE STILL HOPINGYOU WILL CHECK OUTTHEIR MERCHANDISEONLINE... OR SHOOTTHEM A CALL... SOTHAT THEY... CANBEGIN THEPROCESS... OFGETTING BACK... TOBUSINESS AS USUAL..."IT FEELS REALLYGOOD TO GET OUT OFTHE HOUSE AND BACKINTO WORK."IN THE GREEN BAYAREA... ERIC CRESTNBC26...HERE'S A LOOK ATWHAT THE REVISEDSAFER AT HOMEORDER LOOKS LIKE





