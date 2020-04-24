Surge in unemployment claims causes delays

Into the stay at home order -- some people are still hitting a wall when it comes to unemployment help.

He says the most difficult part is not being able to get in contact with anyone from e-d-d.

William hedden shared his unemployment claim struggles with us a few weeks ago.

Since then- he says he's been able to access his account online but still can't reach anyone on the phone or through email.

He says he's frustrated that he doesn't know when he'll get his unemployment checks.

I took his concerns to senator jim nielsen.

: everyone is having the same issue with accessing edd, even if they did something like opened an email outside of your account and responded with as much as we are looking into your issue right now.

We thank them for being persistent and getting ahold of us and at least they can count on us for being a personal advocate for them because now we are aware of their circumstances.

Senator nielson says e-d-d wasn't prepared to handle such a large number of claims at once and they are working to get more help.

When i asked when people like hedden would get their money - nielsen says they don't have a timetable.

He says this is a high priority issue and they are working to come up with a solution as quickly as possible.

Some 26 million people filed for unemployment in california since the coronavirus hit.

