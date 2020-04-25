Business owners disappointed, but not surprised by extension of 'stay-at-home' order Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:54s - Published now Business owners disappointed, but not surprised by extension of 'stay-at-home' order The decision by Denver's Mayor, and by Boulder, Jefferson and Tri-County Health officials to extend the "stay-at-home" order until May 8, disappointed countless business owners and customers, but didn't necessarily come as a surprise. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Business owners disappointed, but not surprised by extension of 'stay-at-home' order WE CAN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this