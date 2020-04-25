Defending Jacob - Book to Screen - Chris Evans

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:44s - Published
In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, this limited drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K.

Simmons.

#DefendingJacob » Watch Defending Jacob Fridays on Apple TV+ » Starring: Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, J.K.

Simmons, Cherry Jones

