Alabama and Auburn players hear names called

Day two of the nfl draft in the books, auburn and alabama players got off the board early, lets start with the tide, xavier mckinney taked 36 overall by the giants, the marlon davidson goes to the falcons with the 47th pick.

And they aren't the only ones.... another diggs is in the nfl, trevon diggs goes to the cowboys with pick number 51 of the draft... his brother stefan, plays for the bills.

Then another tide plaer goes shortly after at 56, raekwon davis joins tua tagovailoa in miami, the two bama boys have an auburn teammate now, noah igbinoghene.

Now the draft is virtual this year because of the coronavirus.... on social media, people like the format thats never been done before... brooks principal, jerry hill, heard his name in the 1981 nfl draft.

He says back then there wasn't all the pomp and circumstance.

"we just got a phone call from the general manager head coach..."

Hill says this year, the draft feels a little like the old days without the big stage and thousands of fans on hand..

"i really enjoyed it, it has the family atmosphere, you see what it means to them, i really like it."

Hill says after that fateful phone call, the athletes' lives change in a blink of an eye..

.

"i got drafted in the seventh round by the redskins, tuesday i"m going to washington dc for a physical, my life turned around in two and a half days."

An exciting time!

There's still more names to be called, more nfl draft on waay 31 saturday, for waay 31 sports im lynden blake.

