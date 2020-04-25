Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

A fleet of robots on wheels that deliver shopping in the English town of Milton Keynes have seen their popularity surge as residents are stuck indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

Health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis often work long hours with little time left for everyday tasks, such as trips for groceries.

But in one English town, food and supplies are being brought to their front doors for free - by automated robots.

U.S.-based Starship Technologies has been operating the robotic vehicles in Milton Keynes for the last two years, but the company has seen a surge in usage since the British government implemented a nationwide lockdown on March 23.

The lockdown came not long after the service was expanded to include more neighborhoods, and the fleet of vehicles has now been doubled to 70 to keep up with demand.

While the robots are being booked more than ever, grocery deliveries are nonetheless being offered to National Health Service (NHS) staff free of charge.

Starship's Henry Harris-Burland says he hopes their popularity among the residents and health workers of Milton Keynes will mean delivery robots will become a common sight in many more towns and cities across the UK.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Free robot delivery for health workers in British town: https://t.co/2Oa40T5Zqf #MiltonKeynes 2 seconds ago

sinhuebaez

Sinhué Báez (Home Edition) Free robot delivery for health workers in British town https://t.co/vhjnuW8BwD 1 hour ago

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Free robot delivery for health workers in British town https://t.co/l6LWqcVju7 #OddNews 2 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Free robot delivery for health workers in British town https://t.co/Pye4yhu1GP A fleet of #robots on wheels that d… https://t.co/V9vRxF3dIQ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.