Melrose Park Mourns Death Of Police Officer Lost To COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:33s - Published now Melrose Park Mourns Death Of Police Officer Lost To COVID-19 Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello, a veteran officer and member of a blue bloods family, has died in the line of duty from COVID-19. 0

