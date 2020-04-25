Global  

Medical director for England renews appeal for people to get medical help when they need it

Professor Stephen Powis renewed an appeal for people to get medical help when they need it, and to be not be put off by the epidemic.

The medical director for NHS England said that people experiencing chest pain, a sick child that is not improving or a pregnant woman whose baby is moving less than usual should contact the NHS.

