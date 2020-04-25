'No evidence' that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
The World Health Organization warned governments Saturday against issuing 'immunity passports.'

Also known as 'risk-free certificates,' they're meant to assure others the bearer has recovered from COVID-19.

The WHO said that there was currently “no evidence” that recovered patients have antibodies and are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

According to Reuters, the WHO says the practice could actually increase the risks of continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

