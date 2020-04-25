"No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published 35 minutes ago "No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO The World Health Organization warned governments Saturday against issuing 'immunity passports.' Also known as 'risk-free certificates,' they're meant to assure others the bearer has recovered from COVID-19. The WHO said that there was currently “no evidence” that recovered patients have antibodies and are protected from a second coronavirus infection. According to Reuters, the WHO says the practice could actually increase the risks of continued spread of the novel coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 👨🏿‍🎓 RT @WHO: There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infect… 2 seconds ago TK RT @ryanstruyk: New World Health Organization scientific brief: "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-1… 3 seconds ago Alfredo A. Rivas RT @NPR: The World Health Organization says there's "no evidence" that recovering from COVID-19 can lead to immunity — and that proposals f… 4 seconds ago JD RT @johncardillo: No evidence that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO There’s also no evidence you won’t get the flu a… 9 seconds ago Jayne in Quarantine RT @Reuters: The @WHO said that there was currently ‘no evidence’ that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are prot… 18 seconds ago