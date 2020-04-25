WHO warns 'no evidence' that COVID patients cannot be reinfected

The World Health Organization said on Saturday (April 25) that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

In a scientific brief, the agency warned governments against issuing 'immunity passports' or 'risk free certificates' to people who have been infected, as their immunity is not guaranteed.

The practice could actually increase the risks of spreading coronavirus, as people who have recovered may ignore advice on taking precautions.

Chile said last week it would begin handing out "health passports" to people who had developed antibodies to the virus.

They could immediately rejoin the workforce.

The WHO said it continued to review the evidence on antibody responses to COVID-19.

Most studies have shown those who have recovered do have antibodies to the virus but others have shown very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood.

Which suggests an immune response that does not involve antibodies may be critical for recovery.

Some 2.8 million people have been reported to be infected with coronavirus globally, and more than 195,000 have died from it, according to a Reuters tally.