Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO warns "no evidence" that COVID patients cannot be reinfected

WHO warns "no evidence" that COVID patients cannot be reinfected

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
WHO warns 'no evidence' that COVID patients cannot be reinfected

WHO warns "no evidence" that COVID patients cannot be reinfected

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

Olivia Chan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHO warns "no evidence" that COVID patients cannot be reinfected

The World Health Organization said on Saturday (April 25) that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

In a scientific brief, the agency warned governments against issuing 'immunity passports' or 'risk free certificates' to people who have been infected, as their immunity is not guaranteed.

The practice could actually increase the risks of spreading coronavirus, as people who have recovered may ignore advice on taking precautions.

Chile said last week it would begin handing out "health passports" to people who had developed antibodies to the virus.

They could immediately rejoin the workforce.

The WHO said it continued to review the evidence on antibody responses to COVID-19.

Most studies have shown those who have recovered do have antibodies to the virus but others have shown very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood.

Which suggests an immune response that does not involve antibodies may be critical for recovery.

Some 2.8 million people have been reported to be infected with coronavirus globally, and more than 195,000 have died from it, according to a Reuters tally.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cavern1964

Michael J Byrne No evidence that recovered covid patients can't be re-infected: World Health Organisation warns ... https://t.co/kd0aIXZ5pH via @MailOnline 6 minutes ago

ForeignC

Foreign Confidential No evidence that recovered covid patients can't be re-infected: #WHO warns 'immunity passports' increase risk of sp… https://t.co/wiwiruGxH4 21 minutes ago

MyStateline

Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF NEW WARNING: “There is no evidence yet that people who have had COVID-19 will not get a second infection,” the WHO… https://t.co/T6ivVHJsiS 24 minutes ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 No evidence that recovered covid patients can't be re-infected: World Health Organisation warns 'immunity passports… https://t.co/etM5vEgBQv 24 minutes ago

KasBeard

Kas RT @brenisphere: World Health Organization warns governments against issuing 'immunity passports' saying that there was not enough evidence… 25 minutes ago

2MukeshSharma

🇮🇳#StayHomeभारतवासी।🌞🌈🌼 RT @Fayak_Wani1: 1, No Evidence that recovered Covid-19 patients cannot be reinfected': WHO Warns against 'Immunity Passports. 2, Parents… 26 minutes ago

CodeforPDX

CodeforPDX RT @went1955: WHO warns against idea of ‘immunity passports.’ It said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Co… 32 minutes ago

brenisphere

Bren Buras-Elsen World Health Organization warns governments against issuing 'immunity passports' saying that there was not enough e… https://t.co/gnPINlJFgc 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.