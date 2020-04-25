UP starts bringing back migrant workers, over 2,000 arrive from Haryana:Official

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun bringing back state's native workers stranded elsewhere in the country amid the COVID 19 lockdown and has ensured the return of 2,224 of them in the first phase, a senior official said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said the first batch of workers was brought back in 82 buses from Haryana on Saturday, and 11,000 workers will return by Sunday.

All the workers will be kept in 14-day quarantine.