Trump Administration Wanted To Distribute Millions Of Doses Of Hydroxychloroquine

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Emails obtained by Vanity Fair show Trump administration officials had a plan to distribute an unproven drug.

According to Business Insider, they wanted to hand out millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 outpatients.

While the drug is an effective anti-malarial drug, there isn’t any evidence it’ll work against the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump touted the drug as a coronavirus treatment and said they had a lot in supply.

The biggest patient study of the drug in the U.S.

