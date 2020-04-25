Global  

Banks Made $10 Million Processing Loans For Small Businesses

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Banks earned $10 billion processing U.S. government loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, transaction charges start at 5 percent for loans under $350,000.

NPR reported those charges reducing to 1 percent for loans between $2 and $10 million.

The loans are guaranteed by the government and require less vetting than regular loans.

The banks are defending their charges, saying processing the guaranteed loans are still complex.

