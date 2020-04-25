Global  

Embraer, Boeing Square Off After $4.2 Billion Deal Crashes And Burns

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:40s
Embraer, Boeing Square Off After $4.2 Billion Deal Crashes And Burns

Embraer, Boeing Square Off After $4.2 Billion Deal Crashes And Burns

Boeing has pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to buy Embraer’s commercial jets division.

The move sparked a furious response from its jilted partner, and also left plans for a U.S.-Brazil alliance in ashes.

The deal fell apart hours after a midnight deadline expired with no agreement on how to implement a deal first aired in 2018.

Boeing accuses Embraer of failing to meet conditions for closing the transaction.

