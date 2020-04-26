Global  

CCSD plans for future of the schools in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published
CCSD plans for future of the schools in Las Vegas
CCSD plans for future of the schools in Las Vegas
CCSD plans for future of the schools in Las Vegas

STUDENTS AND TEACHERS...SINCE SCHOOLS WON'T RE-OPENTHIS SCHOOL YEARTHE DISTRICT IS ALLOWINGPRINCIPALS TO COME UP WITHPLANS FOR TEACHERS TO RETURN ATDIFFERENT TIMESTO PICK UPNECESSARY ITEMS.SCHOOLS MAY SEE STAGGERED BELLSCHEDULES OR BLENDED LEARNINGWITH BOTH IN-PERSON ANDON-LINE TEACHING NEXT YEAR.SUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA SAYSHE'LL HAVE A WORKING GROUPCONSISTING OF PARENTS, TEACHERSAND ADMINISTRATORS ON IDEAS."WE ALSO HAVE SOME OF THE TEAMMEMBERS IN INSTRUCTION ANDOPERATIONS TO SEE WHAT SCHOOLWILL LOOK LIKE AND HELP USIDENTIFY HOW WE OPEN UP SCHOOLSTO KNOW WHEN SCHOOLS WILLRE-OPEN.GOOD NEWS FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT




