Ducks have four players drafted in 2020

Allowed.

For the draftees, four oregon ducks heard their names called during the three days of draft coverage here on newswatch 12.

Justin herbert heard his early on day one, but day two was without any oregon athletes.

But today, linebacker troy dye broke the silence in round four.

Dye was picked 132-nd overall by the minnesota vikings.

He's the only player in school history to lead the team in tackles in four straight seasons.

Dye will be reunited with former oregon wide receiver dillon mitchell.

The two were actually roommates in eugene.

In the fifth round, oregon offensive lineman shane lemieux was drafted by the new york giants.

Lemieux was an all-american in each of his last two seasons at oregon.

And, he finished his career with 52 consecutive starts as a duck.

Another oregon o-lineman went a round later, in the duck's jake hanson.

He was picked in the 6th round by the green bay packers.

Hanson was the fifth center from oregon taken all time in the draft.

He's part of a senior class which included justin herbert, troy dye and others who decided to return for one final season.

It paid off by winning the rose bowl and joining them in the n-f-l.

So here's where the four drafted ducks are flying off to.

Justin herbert, the sixth-overall pick in-line for a starting job in l-a.

Dye headed to minnesota.

The first of the oregon o-lineman drafted shane lemieux to the big apple to play for the giants.

And then hanson will swap shades of green and yellow as he goes to the packers.