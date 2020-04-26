Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:52s - Published
Touching moment 5-year-old liver patient from UK runs 2.6 miles for charity

This is the touching moment a little girl from the UK with a rare form of liver disease ran 2.6 miles to raise money for charity on Sunday (April 26th).

Ada Butterfield from Allerton Bywater decided to take on the #TwoPointSixChallenge after family members couldn't compete in the London Marathon, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Ada ran the 2.6-miles with her parents Emma & Michael Butterfield - cheered on by friends, neighbours and other well-wishers who lined the route The touching event raised money for the Children's Liver Disease Foundation.

