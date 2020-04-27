Families around the country are being told to take shelter at home to stay safe from the spread of coronavirus.

But for many who endure abuse, home is not a safe place.

Our deandria turner talks to a advocate about how the pandemic is exposing the pain of domestic violence victims "it's terrifying to know what the victims and survivors are going through in their house if the abuser never leaves or like you said they can't even get out" according to a report from the national coalition against domestic violence, every minute 20 people are victims of intimate partner violence mary-margaret chaffe sees it firsthand.

"we have had a lot of calls coming into our crisis phone."

Chaffe says the recommendation to stay home makes it more difficult for victims to get away from their abusers though the family crisis center of northwest mississippi has seen a spike in calls, records from the oxford police do reflect an increase in domestic violence complaints "i believe that they are calling us just as a lifeline.

Their not calling law enforcement yet or maybe they don't believe it's gotten to the point to where they believe they need law enforcement to step in" but she stresses that victims need to reach out before for help.

"we urge them to contact law enforcement before an emergency situation happens.

Just let law enforcement know what's going on in the house.

That there could possibly be a wellness check" chaffe also encourages victims to have a safety plan "if they're neighbors are aware.

If they have people they can trust and rely on to let them know if their child runs across the street and comes to them this is what can happen to have these steps in line to make sure that everything is accounted for" the family crisis center has multiple resources available to help those in need including a 24 hour hot line 662-234-9929