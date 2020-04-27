Global  

Draft broke the event's ratings record with over 55 million viewers.

Commissioner roger goodell announced draft picks from his home thursday through saturday.

-- the leeague released a statement saying that the three-day event set audience records each day.

-- thursdays round one averaged an audience of more than 15 and a half million viewers.

Up almost 40 percent from last year.

-- and to top things off, the n-f-l's draft-a-thon raised over 100 million dollars for coronavirus relief efforts.

We took to twitter and asked our viewers who they think won the n-f-l draft in new york.

And the majority says the buffalo bills.

About 57 percent of you say that buffalo wins the draft, there might be some bias votes in there but and i agree with you all.

They've had the best record in the state for the past three seasons.

-- first the traded their first round pick for wide reciever stefon diggs right before the draft.

Definitely worth it.

-- buffalo also drafted a couple more wide outs in the draft including oregon state's isaiah hodgins who is said to pretty much catch everything.

The bills also acquired georgia quarterback jake fromm who will will be a strong back up for current q-b josh allen.

-- i see them winning the a-f-c east.

