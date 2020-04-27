Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Video shows bodies stacked up in mobile morgue outside New York hospital

Video shows bodies stacked up in mobile morgue outside New York hospital

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Video shows bodies stacked up in mobile morgue outside New York hospital

Video shows bodies stacked up in mobile morgue outside New York hospital

A video filmed on April 25 shows bodies stacked up on shelves inside a mobile morgue outside Mt.

Sinai Queens hospital in New York City, USA.

Hospitals around New York City have been using refrigerated trucks as makeshift morgues to deal with victims of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, New York state has reported 282,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 16,600 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels honor front line workers [Video]

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels honor front line workers

New footage shows the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flying over some East Coast states, including New York and New Jersey. They did this to honor frontline and hospital workers who are still working..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
NEW VIDEO: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly above New York City [Video]

NEW VIDEO: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly above New York City

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, and the Blue Angels are taking to the skies in New York City today!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published