Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Video shows bodies stacked up in mobile morgue outside New York hospital
A video filmed on April 25 shows bodies stacked up on shelves inside a mobile morgue outside Mt.
Sinai Queens hospital in New York City, USA.
Hospitals around New York City have been using refrigerated trucks as makeshift morgues to deal with victims of COVID-19.
As of Sunday, New York state has reported 282,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 16,600 deaths.