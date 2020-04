5 x 5 Food Drive: How food insecurities affect families Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:22s - Published 20 minutes ago 5 x 5 Food Drive: How food insecurities affect families MGH Dr. Lauren Fiechtner explains how food insecurities affect families in Massachusetts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 x 5 Food Drive: How food insecurities affect families DOUG: AS WE TOLD YOU EARLIER INTHE NEWSCAST, TODAY WE AREKICKING OFF OUR PROJECTCOMMUNITY 5X5 FOOD DRIVE TOBENEFIT THE GREATER BOSTON FOODBANK.ANTOINETTE: THE NEED IS SO GREATAMIDST THE PANDEMIC.TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK, WE AREJOINED BY DR. LAUREN FICHTENER.THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITHUS.TELL US MORE ABOUT YOUR ROLE ANDWHY IT IS SO IMPORTANT FOR THEFOOD BANK TO HAVE A DOCTOR ONSTAFF?LOOK UP THANKS SO MUCH FORHAVING --





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sunnyside Sun In response to food insecurities families are presently experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it… https://t.co/NyAYMFiMwS 1 day ago Jackson Ave School Hackensack’s Deputy Mayor, Dave Simms, implementing a Food Drive https://t.co/R3pFY5QWnL 2 days ago Ontario Shores Fdn Already dealing with housing and food insecurities, the recent #COVID pandemic has made it more challenging for man… https://t.co/WET5qvH7LI 5 days ago