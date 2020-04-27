From forest ranger to care home cleaner: volunteering to take on coronavirus in Spain
|
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 05:19s - Published
From forest ranger to care home cleaner: volunteering to take on coronavirus in Spain
Javier is a 50-year-old forest ranger in Soria, a popular tourist region in the north-east of Spain and one of the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Alongside local firefighters and trainee police, he has joined a group of volunteers dedicated to containing the spread of Covid-19 in the most vulnerable settings: care homes for the elderly.