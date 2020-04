Salvation Army Launches Program To Help Homebound Seniors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:30s - Published 50 minutes ago Salvation Army Launches Program To Help Homebound Seniors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic The Salvation Army has launched a program to bring 10,000 meals to the doorsteps of physically- or medically-homebound seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

