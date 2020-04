Key West Opens Parks, Beaches & Recreational Facilities To Residents Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published now After being closed for six weeks, Key West has reopened its beaches. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anna Lvin Key West opens beaches, parks and recreational facilities, but nonresidents are still not allowed in. Checkpoints w… https://t.co/8yJjds3grG 1 hour ago Florida News Headlines Coronavirus Update: Key West Opens Beaches & Parks https://t.co/v3I6w8U5pz 2 hours ago Sunshine Statement RT @WLRN: Key West has opened its parks, beaches and recreational facilities. Playgrounds and water features are still closed though. https… 3 hours ago WLRN Public Media Key West has opened its parks, beaches and recreational facilities. Playgrounds and water features are still closed… https://t.co/SNBEdnfoFD 3 hours ago Jonathan Farris RT @CBSMiami: Key West has opened it beaches and parks residents, urging them to continue practicing social distancing. https://t.co/HO0b18… 3 hours ago Rob Hinote Coronavirus Live Updates: Key West Opens Parks, Beaches https://t.co/AX0ZFimKAT https://t.co/cyGqfWzm7y 4 hours ago CBS4 Miami Key West has opened it beaches and parks residents, urging them to continue practicing social distancing. https://t.co/HO0b18YzWM 6 hours ago