Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand offers solution to provide relief and reinforcement to USPS
|
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand offers solution to provide relief and reinforcement to USPS
President Trump, who on Friday called the Postal Service “a joke,” is essentially holding the agency hostage, refusing to approve emergency funding unless it raises its delivery rates, which analysts say could artificially inflate its prices.
Here is Sen.
Kirsten Gillibrand's solution to save the USPS.