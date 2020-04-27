Jason Whitlock: Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be fighting to be Drew Bree's backup
Jameis Winston recently signed a 1-year contract with New Orleans Saints in hopes of learning a thing or two from Drew Brees.
However, the Saints recently re-signed Taysom Hill as well, leaving Winston and Hill to compete for the QB2 position.
Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Winston made the wrong decision by signing with the Saints.