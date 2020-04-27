Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jason Whitlock: Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be fighting to be Drew Bree's backup

Jason Whitlock: Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be fighting to be Drew Bree's backup

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Jason Whitlock: Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be fighting to be Drew Bree's backup

Jason Whitlock: Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be fighting to be Drew Bree's backup

Jameis Winston recently signed a 1-year contract with New Orleans Saints in hopes of learning a thing or two from Drew Brees.

However, the Saints recently re-signed Taysom Hill as well, leaving Winston and Hill to compete for the QB2 position.

Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Winston made the wrong decision by signing with the Saints.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this