Trump Says He Does Know How Kim Jong Un Is Doing But Won't Reveal More Details Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published now The White House held a briefing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Christine cane RT @robreiner: We all know Trump is a Sociopath and a Criminal. In 3+ yrs. he’s offered nothing of value. So, except when he says things li… 4 seconds ago Vicci RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia (3) Rose Garden Presser 04/27: Question re Azar, Trump talks about travel ban & does not address questi… 8 seconds ago