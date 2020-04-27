Mayor Berke reopenings

Andy berke announced today that all parks and public spaces, golf courses, pet grooming, and car washes will reopen for business starting friday.

At the press conference, mayor berke says it's up to the hamilton county health department as to whether retail businesses in the city limits will be able reopen at half capacity on wednesday.

Berke says restaurants can reopen today if they want.

He says the governor's order currently is the one for restaurants to follow.

The initial statement from all sources were that the order would apply to the eighty-nine of the ninety-five counties.

I believe that that was the right decision to leave that to local mayors given that we are on the frontlines of this pandemic.

Berke stressed that if a business does not feel ready to open, they need to do the right thing and stay closed until they can meet the health and safety precautions.