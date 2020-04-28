Local business owners react to new 'safer in place' mandate

Normal.

Wtva's sydney darden caught up with the owner of caron gallery in tupelo who is ready to open back up -- but only if it's safe.

Sot kim caron, caron gallery owner- "it's definitely slowed down quite a bit."

Caron gallery owner kim caron says she doesn't see any reason why her business can't reopen sot kim caron- "we never have more than 5 to 6 or 7 people in here at a time."

Earlier today governor tate reeves announced the state's shelter in place act will expire monday morning as the state starts taking steps towards safely reopening.

Part of the new mandate states businesses who can practice social distancing will be allowed to open.

Businesses like casinos, theaters, bars and museums must remain closed.

Caron says she's taking the news in stride..... sot- kim caron- stay positive and use the time to get better on social media.

While caron says she still pulls in good revenue from online sales, just down the street at downunder pub sot kris del grande, downunder pub owner- "let's open up, lets move along a little bit and see how we go."

Owner kris del grande opened in january and is eager to get things back on track....safely sot kris del grande- "limit it to 40 people in your restaurant.

We can also do a scan, a touch less scan of your temperature.

So, if your temp is 98.5 you're good, come on in."

He says news of the shutdown extension now has him worried about his employees welfare sot- kris del grande- "they applied for unemployment back in march.

They call they can't get through.

Not one of them has got a check yet."

The order still bans non essential gathering larger than 10 people and limits restaurants to drive through, carryout and delivery services only.

People say they are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel sot charlotte loftin, tupelo resident- "just interaction with the rest of the world and being able to get out and do things" that was sydney darden reporting.

The mandate also says businesses where physical contact can't be avoided like gyms, salons, spas and tattoo parlors are also to remain closed.

