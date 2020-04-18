Philadelphia Eagles sign USM WR Quez Watkins in the sixth round

Global  

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Southern Miss Wide Receiver Quez Watkin is second in a lot of things: second all time in receptions, receiving yards, and 100 yard games during his time at USM.

- - southern miss wide receiver que- watkins is second... in a lot - of things.- second all-time in receptions,- receiving yards and 100-yard- games... during his time at - u-s-m.- even second in the 40-yard dash- among all wideouts... at the- n-f-l combine.- but second to no other golden - eagle... at this year's n-f-l - draft.- watkins was the first and only- player from southern miss,- taken in the draft... going to- the philadelphia eagles, in the- 6th - round... with the 200th overall- pick.

- a two-time all-conference u-s-a- first-team selection... - watkins had his most efficient- season with the golden eagles,- in- 20-19... posting his first- 1,000- yard campaign, on 64 - receptions... to go along with- six touchdowns.

- watkins was second only behind- alabama receiver henry- ruggs iii, in the 40-yard - dash... coming in with an - official time... of - 4.35.

- - joining watkins at the next - level are a pair of un-drafted- free- agents, out of southern miss...- those being de-michael harris..- and drake dorbeck.- harris was mr. flexibility for- the golden eagles... lining - up all over the field as a wide- receiver and running back.- and then dorbeck brings a lot o- experience, to- the table... as a five-year




