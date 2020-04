Some Mississippi retailers open for business

BEGAN... SOTTATE REEVES1:45-1:58THERE ARE MANY MISSISSIPPIANSWHO'VE LOST THEIR JOBS, OVER THELAST 3 TO 4 WEEKS, AND WEKNOW WE'VE GOT TO DO EVERYTHINGWE CAN TO GET THEM BACK TOWORK AS SOON AS HUMANLYPOSSIBLE, AND AS SOON AS IT ISSAFE BUT THE GOVERNOR ALSO SAYSPEOPLE ARE STILL AT RISK OFGETTING THIS VIRUS, THAT HAS NOCURE...SOTTATE REEVES3:08-3:18THE THREAT IS NOT OVER.

IT ISREAL...IT IS DEADLY, AND WE MUSTTAKEIT VERY, VERY SERIOUSLY SAFER ATHOME ALLOWED FOR RETAILERSTO REOPEN MONDAY, UNDER HEALTHDEPARTMENT SOCIAL DISTANCING ANDSAFETYGUIDELINES.RESTAURANTS ARE STILL ONLYAVAILABLE TOCUSTOMERS THROUGH CURBSIDEPICKUP,DRIVE-THRU AND DELIVERY...BARBERSHOPS, BEAUTIY SALONS,GYMS, ANDOTHER CLOSE-CONTACT BUISNESSESREMAINCLOSED, BUT THE GOVERNOR SAYSSTATELEADERS ARE CONSIDERINGGUIDELINES THAT WOULD ALLOWBARBER SHOPS &BEAUTY SALONS TO OPEN BEFORE THEORDER EXPIRES IN 2 WEEKS...MEANWHILE, DR. THOMAS DOBBS SAYSMORE THAN HALF THE CORONAVIRUSCASES INTHE STATE, AND MORE THAN 60PERCENT OFDEATHS ARE IN AFRICANAMERICANS...THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHCONTINUESTO DO MOBILE TESTING AROUND THESTATE, ANDARE NOW EXPANDING THIER REACH...SOTDR. THOMAS DOBBS6:48-6:59BECAUSE OUR TESTING CAPACITYIS STRONG, RIGHT NOW.

ANDBECAUSE WE ARE HAVING FEWERPEOPLE TO COME IN WITH SYMPTOMS.WE ARE GOING TOLOWER THE CRITERIA FOR PEOPLE TOGET TESTED NOW YOU DON'T HAVE TOHAVE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, BUTYOU STILL HAVE TO REGISTERBEFORE HEADING TO A TESTINGSITE... THE GOVERNOR'S SAFER ATHOME EXECUTIVEORDER MOVES FROM SHELTER INPLACE TOINDIVIDUALS TAKINGRESPONSIBILITY FORTHEMSELVES, AND OTHERS... SOTTATE REEVES3:41-3:50I TRUST THE PEOPLE OFMISSISSIPPI TO BE VIGILANT, TODOTHE RIGHT THING IN THE COMINGDAYSAND WEEKS, TO CONTINUE TO SEETHE SLOW OF THE SPREAD OF THEVIRUS AGAIN, YOU DO HAVE TO REGISTERAHEAD OF TIME FO